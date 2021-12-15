Most popular pet names in Milwaukee in 2021

MILWAUKEE — Many pet owners know the pressure of picking out a good name for their new hairy addition. Some people name their animals after their favorite movies, TV shows, or musicians, while others stick to more conventional pet naming standards.

Every year, Rover , a website that serves as a network for pet sitters, walkers, and owners, compiles a list of the most popular pet names found in their database for cities across the country.

In terms of trends for the city of Milwaukee, Rover found that cats named Ruth were up 101 percent in 2021, most likely in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Star Wars fans also made waves with their pet names as Kylo, Luke, Yoda and Leia were all trending for dogs in 2021.

No matter the name, we still all love our pets! Did your furry friend’s name make Rover's list?

Top five male dog names

Charlie Max Buddy Tucker Jack

Top five female dog names

Bella Luna Daisy Lola Lucy

Top five male cat names

Oliver Leo Max Charlie Loki

Top five female cat names

Bella Luna Millie Lucy Zoe

