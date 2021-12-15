Watch
Most popular pet names in Milwaukee in 2021

Posted at 6:07 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 19:07:35-05

MILWAUKEE — Many pet owners know the pressure of picking out a good name for their new hairy addition. Some people name their animals after their favorite movies, TV shows, or musicians, while others stick to more conventional pet naming standards.

Every year, Rover, a website that serves as a network for pet sitters, walkers, and owners, compiles a list of the most popular pet names found in their database for cities across the country.

In terms of trends for the city of Milwaukee, Rover found that cats named Ruth were up 101 percent in 2021, most likely in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Star Wars fans also made waves with their pet names as Kylo, Luke, Yoda and Leia were all trending for dogs in 2021.

No matter the name, we still all love our pets! Did your furry friend’s name make Rover's list?

Top five male dog names

  1. Charlie
  2. Max
  3. Buddy
  4. Tucker
  5. Jack

Top five female dog names

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Daisy
  4. Lola
  5. Lucy

Top five male cat names

  1. Oliver
  2. Leo
  3. Max
  4. Charlie
  5. Loki

Top five female cat names

  1. Bella
  2. Luna
  3. Millie
  4. Lucy
  5. Zoe

