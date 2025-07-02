Morning anchor Tom Durian departing TMJ4 News

MILWAUKEE — Morning anchor Tom Durian will be departing TMJ4 News at the end of the month, the station announced Wednesday.

Tom has co-anchored TMJ4 News Today for more than three years, playing a key role in the transformation of the morning newscast.

"From new co-anchors to new strategies and everything in between, Tom’s provided a steadying presence in the morning and for that we’re extremely grateful," News Director Tim Vetscher said. "Thank you, Tom, for eight great years on the TMJ4 News team and for waking up extra early these past three."

"I am very proud of the work we have done over the years here," Tom said. "We have covered impactful stories from COVID to the Republican National Convention and more, and done it all like no one else."

"I am thankful for the opportunities that you all have given me over the years," Tom added.

Tom joined TMJ4 in February 2017. During his time at TMJ4, Tom covered all of the major stories in southeastern Wisconsin. He reported on the Foxconn project in Racine County, Governor Tony Evers' election, Jayme Closs' escape from captivity in northern Wisconsin, the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest in Kenosha, and the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Tom’s final day on air will be Thursday, July 31.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error