More than a dozen road closures expected this weekend for the 2022 USA Triathlon

MILWAUKEE — In less than 24 hours, thousands of athletes from across the world will take to the streets of Milwaukee to compete in the 2022 USA Triathlon National Championship.

"The whole camaraderie and experience is great," said Anna Federspiel, a triathlon participant.

This is the fifth time the two-day event has been hosted in Milwaukee. On Saturday, athletes will kick off the triathlon bright and early at 7 a.m. with a one-mile swim, a 30-mile bike ride, and end with a 13.1-mile run.

"It's really a unique and amazing experience for the community to get behind," said Marissa Werner, the director of Sports Milwaukee.

With more than 6,000 people participating this year, the city is expected to see a significant economic impact.

"It is a huge impact on our community but in such a great way. $6.2 million in economic impact, over approximately 6,000 room nights are booked in our hotels," said Werner.

But drivers beware! In order to keep participants safe, officials will have more than a dozen roads closed off to traffic for a portion of time on both Saturday and Sunday. This includes the Hoan Bridge and Lincoln Memorial Drive.

"They will be going into Lake Michigan in a little cove right outside of Discovery World, and then the bike will actually take them all the way up Lincoln Memorial Drive, and then over the Hoan bridge going into our partner cities Cudahy and Saint Francis," said Werner. "The Hoan Bridge and Lincoln Memorial Drive tomorrow will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. On Sunday the Hoan bridge and Lincoln Memorial Drive will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m."

"If you're out and you see road closures, please respect the acid safety our athletes are biking and running on the streets," said USA Triathalon senior content and communications manager, Stephen Meyers.

The following roads will be closed on Saturday:

Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 1:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street., E. Lagoon Drive., E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, E. Ravine Road.

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

I-794 North – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue

E. Howard Ave. – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from I-794 to S. Lake Drive.

S. Lake Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Howard Avenue to E. Layton Avenue

E. Armour Ave – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eastbound and Westbound lanes from Lake Drive to S. Sheridan Drive

S. Sheridan Drive – Closed 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes from E. Armour Avenue to E. Pulaski Avenue

The following roads will be closed on Sunday:

E. Michigan Street (East of Lincoln Memorial Drive) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

North Harbor Drive (from Chicago to E. Michigan) – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial Drive – Closed 4:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Northbound and Southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive from E. Michigan Street to Lake Drive

Off-ramp from I-794 West to Lincoln Memorial Drive to remain closed until 12:30 p.m.

E. Mason Street, E. Lagoon Drive, E. Lafayette Hill Drive, E. Water Tower Road, and E. Ravine Road

No thru traffic due to Lincoln Memorial Drive closure - 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

I-794 North – Closed 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday

All lanes of I-794 North from Lincoln Memorial Drive to E. Howard Avenue

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip