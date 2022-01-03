Dozens of cancellations at Mitchell Airport following winter weather

MILWAUKEE — More than two dozen arrivals and departures at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport were canceled Monday morning.

As of 10 a.m., 13 arrivals and 12 departures had been canceled, according to the airport's website.

Carriers across the country canceled more than 2,100 flights on Monday, in addition to more than 5,400 over the weekend, due to severe weather such as the snow storms that hit Wisconsin Saturday evening, according to flight tracking website Flight Aware.

COVID-19 has also left carriers short-staffed during the busy holiday travel season. Delta, United and JetBlue reported crews were increasingly out sick amid the Omicron surge, according to CNBC.

Click here to see departures and arrivals at Mitchell Airport.

