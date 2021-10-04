More than 99.9 percent of employees are in compliance with vaccine mandate, UW Health says

MADISON, Wis. -- An overwhelming majority of UW Health employees required to receive vaccinations against COVID-19 have complied with the mandate, UW Health said Monday.

99.96 percent of the 16,185 employees covered by the policy have complied, along with 100 percent of physicians and providers.

The policy is an expansion of an existing UW Health flu vaccine policy, according to a news release. Employees were required to receive at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by October 1, or provide a completed exemption form based on medical or religious objections.

“We are so proud of how our entire UW Health team has stepped up during this long pandemic,” Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer at UW Health, said. “They not only care for our patients, but they care about our community and live those values every day.”

"Some" staff did file waivers, the news release says.

The "very small" number of workers who did not comply with the mandate will have until October 11 to get their vaccine, the news release says. UW Health says that in the end, it anticipates it will terminate fewer than 10 employees over the policy.

Employees have until November 1 to get their second dose of the vaccine.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip