More than 70-hate speech flyers found in Whitefish Bay

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — The Whitefish Bay Police Department is investigating reports of hate-speech flyers found littered throughout the village. Police say they recovered more than 70 flyers.

Kevin Buckley, the Village president of Whitefish Bay, posted in a statement on Facebook saying he was, “deeply saddened that our community was targeted by individuals seeking attention for their hateful ideology.”

Buckley said the Village of Whitefish Bay is committed to make Whitefish Bay an inclusive, accepting village, where all are welcomed.

While the materials did not include any explicit threats, Buckley said the Village of Whitefish Bay is taking this incident seriously.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

