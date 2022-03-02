More than 500 people file claims with Waukesha Community Fund

WAUKESHA — More than 500 people have filed a claim with the Waukesha Community Fund, according to fund president Melissa Baxter.

The fund was created to help the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and totals almost $6 million. The money was raised and set aside for the 70 people who were injured and the families of the six people killed.

However, some of the funding is also for people who were at the parade that didn't suffer major injuries or suffered emotional trauma because of what happened. The money will also go to first responders.

Baxter said more than 500 people filed claims. Now, those claims will be reviewed by a committee that will make the final decision on who gets what.

"It’s a little overwhelming to be honest with you, the amount of trauma that’s out there that people saw and experienced. It’s just unimaginable what people experienced,” Baxter said in a previous interview with TMJ4.

