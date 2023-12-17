More than 300 students celebrate graduation at Alverno College

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — After a busy and exciting four years, more than 300 students filed into the Pitman Theatre to celebrate as the Alverno College Class of 2023.

“I’m just going to miss the community. Alverno Strong is a very tight knit community. You know, everybody is always a smiling face, so I'm going to miss the great energy here,” said graduating senior Amira Adams.

The Dean of Student Development and Success says Saturday’s ceremony is more than just the end of the seniors' time at Alverno, but also a time to lift up everyone who helped the students get there.

“This graduation ceremony, not only is a celebration for our students, but it's a celebration for all of us because they are graduating with their degrees and that's the goal they set out to do when they started here at Alverno,” said Heidi Anderson-Isaacson, Dean of Student Development and Success, Alverno College.

Amira Adams is already well on her way to achieving her dreams.

Known as Amira the Poet, she was chosen as this year's commencement speaker.

She says she hopes her classmates always remember to find the positive in any situation and never forget what inspires them.

“Trust yourself, stay the course and make the right decision because the choice is yours to make,” said Adams.

Before beginning their next chapters as Alverno grads, Anderson-Isaacson says she hopes the dozens of students who are the first in their families to get their degrees remember that they can always call the college home.

“It is a celebration for everyone. We're proud of the fact that we are a part of helping our students and their families with social mobility. We're proud of the fact that our students who are graduating today that are going to go out into our communities and make such a huge difference,” said Anderson-Isaacson.

