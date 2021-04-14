NEENAH (NBC 26) — Today, Kimberly-Clark has announced that its Neenah campus will move more than 250 positions in sales, marketing, executive management, and other commercial functions to Chicago. According to Kimberly-Clark officials, more than 2,500 positions will remain in Wisconsin.

All of the manufacturing sites in Wisconsin will remain in Neenah and are unaffected by the change. Officials say the company has no plans to move the supply chain to Chicago and all mills and supplies will stay in Neenah.

Also announced today was a big change in executive leadership. Kim Underhill, Group President Of Kimberly Clark’s North America Business has announced she will be leaving the company after 33 years with Kimberly Clark. After beginning her career with KC in 1988, Underhill would have been part of the 250 moving to the Chicago area but has instead stepped down.

Russ Torres, currently the president of Kimberly Clark Professional has been named the new Group President. Read the news release on the leadership changes here.

The positions will be relocated in the first quarter of 2022.

According to a statement issued by Chicago city officials, Kimberly-Clark expects to open its North American Commercial Center in the Fulton Market area of Chicago. The city says the recently restored building is expected to house more than 250 roles in sales, marketing, executive management, and other commercial functions by the spring of 2022.