MILWAUKEE- Thousands of children nationwide will take home a free book, thanks to employees of our parent company E.W. Scripps.

Here locally we raised enough money to purchase more than 2,400 hundred books for the Next Door Early Childhood Education Centers.

In honor of National Reading Day Tuesday, TODAY’S TMJ4 stopped by personally to make the donation.

There is a saying: When you open a book you open your mind.

Little Damelia found herself on a tropical island learning her ABCs up a coconut tree.

She was just one of many children excited to be apart of "the read to me program" at Next Door Milwaukee.

Not only did members from the TODAY'S TMJ4 family spend the morning reading to the children, but Clifford the Big Red Dog also stopped by to say hello.

"Seeing the process.... reading to them it feels great," said Brian O'Farrell, a member of the TMJ4 sales team.

Every month next door distributes anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 books to children. All to help them build their own "little" libraries

For the past two years, employees at TMJ4, WTMJ Radio, KTI Country and the E.W. Scripps Foundation have raised money through our give a child a book campaign.

This year we were able to donate more than 2,400 books to the next door libraries.

"It's like Christmas we need books all the time," said book coordinator Jacquelyn Shanti.