More than 100 people gather to raise money for families wanting to adopt

MILWAUKEE — More than a hundred people came together Sunday afternoon to support families wanting to adopt children.

The seventh annual “There’s Nothing Trivial About Adoption” trivia event was held at Pabst brewery downtown Milwaukee Sunday.

The event raises money for Gift of Adoption Fund, a non-profit organization that gives grants to help families wanting to adopt children.

Private adoptions can be very expensive, costing in excess of $30,000. Gift of Adoption Fund helps offset some of those costs for families wanting to adopt. The Funkhouser family from Kiel, Wisconsin received a grant from the Gift of Adoption Fund.

Dave Funkhouser addressed the crowd at the trivia event Sunday on what it meant to him and his family to receive assistance on their adoption journey.

"There were barriers and walls that seemed tremendous to us," said Funkhouser. "The Gift of Adoption helped us climb those walls and those barriers and make it a reality for us and every day is a true gift."

In addition to the trivia event, the Wisconsin chapter of Gift of Adoption Fund also holds a summer boat cruise event in Madison and a casino night in Pewaukee in the fall to help raise money to offset the cost families incur adopting waiting children.

"The reason that we do it is to change lives," said Scott Ripkey, Co-President of the Gift of Adoption Fund, Wisconsin chapter. "Change lives of these children, obviously. Change lives for these parents and families, secondarily. And change lives in the community."

