More than 100 college students take part in Internship Draft Day at Lambeau Field

More than 100 college students from throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan converged Thursday on Lambeau Field for a chance at a paid internship.

It's all part of the 7th annual “Internship Draft Day,” co-sponsored by the NEW Manufacturing Alliance and the Northeast Wisconsin Educational Resource Alliance.

The students get the opportunity to interview for more than 300 paid internships and co-ops with NEW Manufacturing Alliance member companies.

"Students in addition to having the opportunity to interview for more than 300 paid internships and co-ops, will also participate in a contest to be the number one draft pick from their college," said Ann Franz, executive director of NEWMA.

Prior to the event, students received points for participation in college clubs, relevant work experience, and their overall GPA. At the event, students will receive additional points for how well they interview and the Most Valuable Interview will receive additional points.

At the end of the day, Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers will be announcing the number one draft pick based on the points the students earned at each college. The top overall Draft Pick will receive a $1,500 college scholarship for the upcoming college term from the Alliance.

Some of the companies recruiting for the event include AriensCo., Bassett Mechanical, Belmark, BPM Inc., CMD Corp., EMT International, Encapsys, Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Great Northern Corp., Green Bay Packaging, KI, Nercon, Nicolet Plastics, Omni Glass & Paint, Ornua Ingredients, Parker Hannifin, Pioneer Metal Finishing, Plexus, Sargento Foods, Waupaca Foundry and Werner Electric. Opportunities are in a variety degree fields including engineering, business, supply chain, marketing, electro-mechanical, human resources and IT.