More than 1,200 athletes compete at Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games

WHITEWATER, Wis. — More than 1,200 athletes are showcasing their talents at the 2025 Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games at UW-Whitewater this weekend.

The competition brings together athletes from across the state, providing a platform for inclusion and celebration of their athletic abilities.

"This one was just now from the 100-meter walk, and this was third place from the standing long jump," said Oregon's Sara Lawson, showing off her medals.

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Sara Lawson earned two track and field medals on Friday at the 2025 Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games.

Athletes had to qualify through regional tournaments to earn their spot at the state competition.

"We had to do a tournament before this to get to state," said Baron County's Cindy Dexter.

Cindy and her teammate Aalayah McDonald traveled from Barron County to compete, proving they belong on this prestigious stage alongside their fellow athletes.

"The community should include people like us to have any kind of disability, whether it's physically, intellectually, or developmentally," added Lawson.

The weekend offers more than just athletic competition for participants.

"They're getting to be in this significant community that really focuses on them and including them," Special Olympics Wisconsin Vice President of Marketing and Communications Addie Teeters explained. "But also they get to enjoy different health screenings, getting things checked from their ears, their eyes, their feet. And so it's truly an inclusive event from both the emotional side of things and the health and wellness side of things."

Competition concludes Saturday with a full schedule of events, crowning champions in track & field, soccer, tennis, and powerlifting.

