More Bublr bikes coming to Milwaukee thanks to $10K grant

MILWAUKEE — Bublr will be expanding its adaptive bike program in Milwaukee thanks to a grant from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation.

The foundation provided a $10,000 grant to Bublr, which they will use to both buy new bikes and improve current ones across Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

Greater Milwaukee Foundation's grant is specifically going towards the pilot adaptive bike program, which launched in 2019. According to a news release, the program integrates upright tricycles, hand-cycles, and side-by-side tricycles into the Bublr system to ensure that people with different abilities can still access the Bublr System.

Since its launch, there have been more than 600 trips on adaptive bicycles.

The money will go towards repairing some of the adaptive bikes, as well as purchasing four new ones.

