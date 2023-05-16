More aquatic facilities to open in Milwaukee Co. this summer

MILWAUKEE — With summer just around the corner, pool time is on just about everyone's mind. But after several summers of a lifeguard shortage, will there be enough this year to open more pools in Milwaukee County?

Yes, although the county said it's still not at pre-pandemic levels, which means not every aquatic center will open. But more will open than last year, because the county was able to hire more lifeguards this year.

"We have 90 lifeguards committed for the upcoming season. That's 10% higher than we had on board last year," said Director of Recreation and Business Services Jeff Orlowski.

He credits the increase in lifeguards to expanding their recruitment efforts and better pay.

"The retention bonuses, the approval of the increased pay and wages, as well as the bonus structure all have combined to increase these numbers," Orlowski said.

As for beaches, there's still not enough lifeguards to staff those.

"We're in the regrowth process and until we can kind of have substantial numbers to then extend to the beach, I think that is where we are. But it is in our mission and we sure hope that we can get there," said Recreation and Aquatic Manager Jodi Wendt.

The county parks department said it's focusing on staffing water park and splash pad facilities this summer. Two of the parks that will reopen this summer are Schultz Aquatic Center at Lincoln Park and Cool Waters at Greenfield Park.

The county said it will release a list of all the facilities opening this summer later this week.

