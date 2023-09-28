Mor Bakery looks to relocate, seeks help from customers

MILWAUKEE — Mor Bakery, located at 2018 S. 1st St. in Milwaukee, is in need of a new home.

Owners are looking to relocate before the end of the year. Owner Traci Morgan-Hoernke wants a 2,000-square-foot space that would allow her to meet the needs of both walk-ins and pre-orders, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.

Morgan-Hoernke said the following in a recent newsletter, OnMilwaukee notes:

“We initially adopted our made-to-order, pickup-only format to help us – and you – get through the pandemic. Today, we continue to keep this format in place intentionally, as it has proven to be an important strategy that helps us navigate those ongoing inventory and staffing issues that seem to have no end in sight. The most important new development is this: We’re still around, and we intend to keep making delicious dishes that delight our customers for a long time to come – but we’ll soon be doing so in a new setting.”

Learn more about ordering and supporting the business on their Facebook page.

