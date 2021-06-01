'Moooving blockade': Cows help end car chase in Barron County

One person is in custody after a chase in Barron County ended with a bit of help from the "Barron County Bovine Unit."

The Barron County Sheriff's Department assisted Barron police on a chase between Barron and Cumberland, the department shared on Facebook. The chase, which went on for 13 miles, ended on a farm.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was then blocked by several cows.

"We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Barron County Bovine Unit for jumping into the fray when the vehicle came into their patrol area," wrote the department. "That little Cavalier that could during the chase ran out of steam encountering this moooving blockade."

No humans or cattle were injured during the incident, officials say.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip