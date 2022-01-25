Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mooove over! Sun Prairie traffic blocked by cows on the highway

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook/Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue
Sun Prairie traffic blocked by cow on the higway
cow on the highway.PNG
Posted at 8:26 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 21:26:13-05

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Some drivers might have beef with their bosses for showing up late to work Monday. It wasn't their fault though, cows shut down multiple lanes in Sun Prairie!

According to the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue, police responded to highway 151 for traffic control due to some loose cattle.

"You herd that right, a cow on the highway," police said.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area north of USH 151 northbound at Main Street due to the herd around 1 p.m.

Police said luckily all oncoming traffic "moooooved" over to ensure Ole Bessy was reunited with her owners. It took about an hour for lanes to reopen.

"Although we can keep milking these puns all day we want to inform everyone that we are udderly sorry for many lanes being shut down for a brief moment," Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku