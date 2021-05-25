Mooby’s pop-up restaurant coming to Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — The pop-up burger joint Mooby’s is coming to Milwaukee's Brady Street this summer.

Kevin Smith's pop-up restaurant will be coming to Up-Down MKE at 615 E. Brady St.

Mooby’s is also the fictional restaurant from "Clerks", "Dogma," and "Jay and Silent Bob."

It launches Monday, June 7, and runs through Monday, June 14.

Reservations are required using tickets, which go on sale Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. Time slots are limited to five parties to ensure social distancing. Up to four tickets can be combined to create one party. Tickets are $29 and will be available to purchase here.

For more information, see the statement from Up-Down MKE below:

