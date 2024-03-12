Month long donation drive underway to support victims of domestic violence

B-MO Harris is hosting a month-long donation drive to help victims of domestic violence.

The drive will support non-profit Love Purse, which collects new purses filled with full size toiletries and other personal items and gifts. The non-profit helps support women who experience personal tragedies, living in emergency shelters, facing domestic violence and human trafficking.

B-MO's drive will also support Soujourner Family Peace Center, which offers resources to help victims of domestic violence and supports nearly 8,000 clients each year affected by domestic violence

"BMO is proud to host our first collaborative community event in Milwaukee in support of Love Purse and Sojourner Family Peace Center," said Denissse Pachuca, event organizer and senior regional manager at BMO.

If you would like to donate collections will be accepted at several BMO locations:



2701 W National Ave, Milwaukee, WI

790 W Water St, Milwaukee, WI

7501 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI

3155 N 124th St, Brookfield, WI

180 N Executive Dr, Brookfield, WI

