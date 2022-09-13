Monster Jam speeds to Fiserv Forum this January

MILWAUKEE — The Monster Jam Arena Championship Series will speed into Fiserv Forum this January.

The action-packed event will return for a full-throttle weekend on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.

The family-friendly motorsports experience will include world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks in wide-open competitions.

Ng Han Guan/AP A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

"Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world," Fiserv Forum said in a news release Tuesday.

The Monster Jam Pit Party fan experience will take place both Saturday and Sunday where fans can see the trucks up close and meet drivers.

According to Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Arena Championship Series East event will feature eight athletes competing for the championship while putting on an entertaining show. Drivers you can expect to see include 2022 Rookie of the Year, Weston Anderson in the Grave Digger, Armando Castro in El Toro Loco, and Linsey Read behind the wheel of Monster Mutt Dalmatian. More trucks and drivers will be announced as the event approaches.

For tickets and more information, visit Fiserv Forum's website.

