Monster Jam Arena Championship Series roars into Fiserv Forum this January

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum is set to host the Monster Jam Championship Series on Jan. 20-21, 2024 with tickets going on sale on Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. CT at FiservForum.com.

The times for Jan. 20 will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. while Jan. 21 will be from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Monster Jam Pit Party is where attendees can meet their favorite drivers and take pictures with the monster trucks. The pit party will be open both days from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. A sandbox play area and a temporary tattoo station are stations that will be available for everyone.

The Arena Championship Series Central features eight skilled athletes who compete to be the next series champion. The athletes must control 12,000-pound machines and race at speeds up to 70 mph.

Fans are encouraged to arrive an hour early to get their seats early.

