Moms get free admission on Mother's Day at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — Heads up mothers, daughters and sons - moms will receive free admission at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Mother's Day, on Sunday, May 9.

On Mother’s Day, the Zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular parking, concessions, and daily attraction rates still apply.

The admission is courtesy of Noodles & Company, according to a statement from the zoo.

The zoo urges visitors to visit "one of our majestic animal moms," lioness Patty Sharptooth, and her daughters, Amira and Eloise. They are located in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country.

All three African lions arrived last February from the Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas. Patty is 6 ½ years old, and Amira and Eloise are 3 ½ years old, the zoo says.

