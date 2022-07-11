Moment of silence, vigil to be held for Highland Park shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The Highland Park community is planning a moment of silence for the victims of the 4th of July parade mass shooting that left seven people dead and 46 injured one week ago.

Mayor Nancy Rotering shared on social media that a moment of silence will be held at 10:14 am. Monday. Church bells will ring across the city.

The City of Highland Park is also holding a vigil at the city hall building at 1707 St. John’s Ave. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

The business district that has been closed since the gunman opened fire with a rifle atop a Walker Bros. Original Pancake House building reopened on Sunday. Residents came out to pay their respects as well as visit reopening businesses, NBC Chicago reports.

"The first few days I thought I was OK. But coming back here, it reminds me of that whole scene. It's hard," said Sandro Alcantar, who works at Original Pancake House.

