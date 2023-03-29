Mom who lost daughter to overdose looking to help others with Narcan classes

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — At Herzing University in Brookfield, a class was held Wednesday that helped people learn how to administer the life-saving drug.

This training is crucial because drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths in the U.S. They killed more than 107,000 people in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Wednesday, the FDA approved the first over-the-counter medicine to fight opioid deaths. The drug is called Naloxone. Up until now, only the brand name Narcan has been available by prescription. This will give more people access to lifesaving medication.

The fact that Narcan and Naloxone are more widely available is great news for those on the front lines. TMJ4's Carole Meekins spoke to one mother who is using her tragedy to lift others.

"She had a heart of gold," Theresa Newman said.

Sarah Beckius was only 27 when she died. Her mom, Newman of Kenosha, says it happened after her daughter took Fentanyl-laced Percocet. Beckius was pregnant at the time.

"I miss her smile, her laugh, her love for my crazy dogs," Newman said.

Newman wants to prevent others from experiencing her pain, so she started Sarah's Hope and Recovery. The organization sponsors classes like the one at Herzing University.

"It's important because no other parent should have to go through this," Newman shared. "It's horrific. It's heart-wrenching. It's an epidemic. It's a disease. Where does it stop?"

Students learn how to respond to an overdose using Narcan or Naloxone to save lives. Chief Medical Adviser Lisa Jervis gave a demonstration.

"He's pale, kind of blue, he's cold. I'm going to take out my Narcan. I'm going to open his airway and pinch one nostril. I'm going to stick that in and I'm going to deploy it," Jervis said to the class. "Today's training, I'm looking around at the participants and I'm thinking one person in here is going to save someone's life."

Herzing has held other free seminars like this. There is evidence it is already working. Leaders say Herzing students have already used Narcan to save three lives.

For parents, Newman shares this advice.

"Don't say it can't happen to my child. It can, I didn't see it."

Her wish is that the epidemic of knowledge will spare another mom unbearable pain.

"Sarah had beautiful eyes, a very warm heart full of sass," she said. "She was our little spitfire. Now, she's our beautiful angel."

Everyone who attended the seminar at Herzing got a free dose of Narcan to use in case they need it.

Looking at the big picture in our state, the opioid crisis killed 1,427 people in Wisconsin in 2021, according to the most recent data from the Department of Health Services.

Here's a better picture of opioid deaths over the last eight years. 628 people died in 2014. According to the state's data, it's much worse now. Deaths have increased steadily for the last six years.

In July, the state will get a payout of $8 million in opioid settlements. The Department of Health Services plans to spend $4 million to increase the availability of Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

$3 million would be spent to expand prevention, harm reduction, treatment and/or recovery services statewide. $1 million would be spent for K-12 substance abuse prevention curriculums or programs. The plan was submitted Wednesday to the Legislature's Joint Committee on Finance for approval.

