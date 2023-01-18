Molson Coors to advertise in this year's Super Bowl, first time in 30+ years

Molson Coors Beverage Co. will advertise in this year's Super Bowl for the first time in over three decades.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Molson Coors is returning after Anheuser-Busch decided not to renew its exclusive rights to alcohol advertisements, which it held since 1989. The company will use traditional advertising to promote Miller Lite and Coors Light.

The marketing campaign kicked off Tuesday with a full-page advertisement in the New York Times. The BizJournal reports the campaign showcases a battle between the two core brands with Miller Lite claiming "the big game hasn't tasted this great in 30 years." Coors Light in return says, "the big game hasn't been this refreshing in 30 years." The company doesn't plan to reveal the winner before the 30-second advertisement airs. In 2022, the price of a 30-second advertisement was $6.5 million, Yahoo Finance reports.

“It’s not just that Molson Coors hasn’t been in the big game in 30 years. Neither have Miller Lite or Coors Light. And when you look at the momentum we have with our premium lights right now, there’s a really good argument for either one to be featured in the Super Bowl," Molson Coors chief marketing officer Michelle St. Jacques said in a Molson Coors Beer & Beyond blog.

Coors Light was the official beer of the NFL from 2002 to 2010, but was never able to directly advertise in the Super Bowl, BizJournal reports.

Super Bowl LVII will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12.

