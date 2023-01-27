Molson Coors teams up with sports betting company to let fans bet on their Super Bowl ad

MILWAUKEE — According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Molson Coors Beverage Co. is not only airing its first Super Bowl commercial in over 30 years, they are also making the commercial interactive.

Molson Coors partnered with DraftKings, an online sports betting company, to let consumers have the opportunity to bet on every aspect of the commercial and possibly win money from a $500,000 prize pool.

According to the Biz Journal, this is DraftKings' biggest free-to-play prize pool they've ever had.

Molson Coors is returning to Super Bowl advertising because their competitor, Anheuser- Busch, decided to not renew its exclusive rights to alcohol advertisements in the Super Bowl since 1989.

“After being shut out of the big game for more than 30 years, we wanted to do something that had never been done before,” Molson Coors chief marketing officer Michelle St. Jacques said in a press release. “By giving people the chance to predict every detail of the ad before it even runs, we’re bringing our fans along for the ride and getting them just as excited about our return to the big stage as we are.”

Fans that are 21 or older can sign up to participate in The High Stakes Beer Ad on the DraftKings mobile application or website until Feb. 12.

According to the Biz Journal's Margaret Naczek, fans can bet on details in the advertisement such as whether Miller Lite or Coors Lite is mentioned first, the total number of beers mentioned, what breed of dog is pictured behind the bar, how many people have facial hair, what the bartender is wearing, and whether or not the Coors Light Silver Bullet Train will make an appearance.

The winners of The High Stakes Beer Ad on DraftKings will be announced the morning after the Super Bowl.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip