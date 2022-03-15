Molson Coors suspends exports to Russia, including license to produce its brand

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors Beverage Co. suspended its exports to Russia, including the license to produce any of its brands in the country, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley said on is LinkedIn page last week that the company, which has major operations in Milwaukee, has "limited sales and no physical assets in Russia."

"Like so many of us around the world, I have watched with a heavy heart as the tragic events in Ukraine continue to threaten the lives of millions of innocent people," Hattersley said. "The stories and images we have seen are unspeakable, and all of us at Molson Coors continue to stand together in support of Ukrainians and everyone affected by the humanitarian crisis this war has created."

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Molson Coors will continue to support humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe through financial contributions, including the American Red Cross and People in Need – Člověk v tísni.

"That’s why our focus has been on our people, supporting our colleagues in Ukraine and colleagues elsewhere who have friends and family there by arranging safe passage and accommodations and providing financial support as needed. Nothing is more important than the wellbeing of our people, and in the days and weeks ahead they will continue to be our top priority," Hattersley added.

