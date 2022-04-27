Molson Coors plant lockdown lifted, no threat to workers

MILWAUKEE — The area surrounding the Molson Coors plant in Milwaukee went into a brief lock down on Wednesday, but officials say it has since been lifted and there is no threat to workers.

The spokesperson did not say what may have led to the decision. They went into lock down "out of an abundance of caution for our Molson Coors employees."

"No incidences were reported on or in any campus buildings and our people working in the brewery and in corporate offices are safe," according to the spokesperson.

The facility may be especially sensitive to lock down-type situations following the mass shooting there in February of 2020. A worker shot and killed five coworkers before committing suicide.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip