Molson Coors, MCTS partner for free rides program this St. Patrick's Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors free rides program is returning for St. Patrick's Day.

The company announced it was once again partnering with Milwaukee County Transit System to offer free bus rides for all beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 16.

All MCTS rides will be free until the end of service on March 17, giving people a way to travel safely on St. Patrick's Day.

It has been two years since the program was last utilized due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a media alert from Molson Coors, the program encourages the public to celebrate responsibly.

