Molson Coors, MCTS offer free rides on St. Patrick's Day

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors is partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) to help Milwaukeeans celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely.

The free rides are being offered through the Miller Lite Free Rides program.

Starting on March 17 at 6 p.m., free fare will begin and will conclude at the end of regular service.

According to a news release, since the Free Rides program's creation, more than eight million people have been provided free and safe transportation.

St. Patrick's Day will be the company's first Free Rides program event of 2023.

Visit the MCTS website to see transit routes and plan a safe ride home.

