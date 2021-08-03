Molson Coors is discontinuing these 11 beers

CHICAGO — Molson Coors has decided to ax 11 of its "economy" branded beers, including Milwaukee’s Best Premium and Miller High Life Light.

The majority of the beers getting shelved appear to be spin-offs of the big-name brands, according to the list from Food & Wine. The core brands are not going anywhere.

The axed beers are: Keystone Ice, Keylightful, Milwaukee’s Best Premium, Miller High Life Light, Hamm’s Special Light, Steel Reserve 211, Olde English HG 800, Magnum, Icehouse Edge, Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve and Mickey’s Ice.

CEO Gavin Hattersley said during the most recent earnings call that they are "meaningfully streamlining and premiumizing our U.S. portfolio," according to Food & Wine. Hattersley says that will improve their supply chain flexibility for their more profitable brands of beer, among other positives.

Molson Coors continues to operate facilities in Milwaukee, though it is a Chicago-based company.

