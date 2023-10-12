Molson Coors celebrates Milwaukee with new mural at Miller High Life Theatre

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors is ready to celebrate Milwaukee mid-October with a mural at Miller High Life Theatre.

Molson Coors celebrates city of Milwaukee with mural at historic Miller High Life Theatre

Artwork commemorates 120 years of Miller High Life, represents company’s commitment to community revitalization and development



MILWAUKEE – Oct. 10, 2023 – Strengthening its partnership and commitment to the city of Milwaukee, Molson Coors today announced a mural to ring in 120 years of one of its most historic brands, Miller High Life. Set for completion in mid-October, the mural will live on the west side of the iconic Miller High Life Theatre, which is part of the Wisconsin Center District (WCD), a cultural destination and entertainment convention center the company shares a longstanding relationship with the commissioned artwork signifies a long history and legacy of brewing, community and collaboration in the city of Milwaukee.



“Miller Brewing has a long and storied history with Milwaukee, and while a lot has changed in 120 years, ‘The Champagne of Beers’ still holds a near and dear place in this community’s heart,” said Alison Hanrahan, manager of community affairs, Molson Coors. “We initiated this mural design in appreciation for Milwaukee and everything this community has given to us, and in the hopes that it will serve as an emblem of our ongoing commitment and partnership to this city.”



Local Milwaukee artist, Fred Kaems, will helm the painting and completion of the mural, whose design was conceptualized and ideated in collaboration with the Molson Coors team. Kaems is a multi-disciplinary artist, and his work can be seen in local establishments throughout Milwaukee.



“The Miller High Life Theatre is a symbol in itself of Milwaukee’s tenacity and resilience as a community,” said Kaems. “The original site of the theater was destroyed by a fire in 1905 and the Miller High Life Theatre was built on that same site in 1909. In this way, the location of the mural symbolizes the collective Milwaukee spirit and community coming together to rebuild. I am extremely humbled to have been a part of this collaborative mural process in celebration of the city I call home.”



As an extension of the company’s larger commitment to giving back to its communities through investment and beautification initiatives, the Milwaukee announcement comes just weeks after a new mural appeared on the side of the Coors Brewery in Golden, Colorado, in recognition of the brewery’s 150th anniversary.



To learn more about Molson Coors and its work in its hometowns, please visit www.molsoncoors.com.



