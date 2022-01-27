Watch
Molson Coors and Coca-Cola team up to create boozy lemonade drink

Simply Spiked Lemonade will launch this summer
The Coca-Cola Company
All 170-calorie varieties contain 5% alcohol by volume, according to The Coca-Cola Company.
Posted at 8:46 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 21:48:15-05

MILWAUKEE — Molson Coors Beverage Co. and The Coca-Cola Co. are teaming up to turn a popular brand into an alcoholic beverage option, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Molson Coors signed an exclusive agreement with Coca-Cola to create Simply Spiked Lemonade, inspired by the Simply juice brand, officials saidl.

Simply Spiked Lemonade is the second product the two companies partnered to create. They previous worked together on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Molson Coors
The Molson Coors facility in Milwaukee.

It is expected to launch this summer. According to Molson Coors, it will begin a a variety pack with alcoholic drinks based on Simply juice flavors, including strawberry lemonade, watermelon lemonade, blueberry lemonade and signature lemonade.

“Over the past two years, we’ve seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Chief Marketing Officer, Molson Coors. “Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply®—a brand known for great flavor—to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that’s never been done before.”

The new boozy lemonade will be sold in slim can 12-packs and stand-alone 24-oz. cans.

Molson Coors will produce, distribute and market Simply Spiked Lemonade. Chicago-based Molson Coors houses corporate offices in Milwaukee.

