Mobile home explodes in Marquette County on Christmas Day

MECAN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A mobile home exploded in Marquette County on Christmas Day shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Officials say the Marquette County Sheriff's Office responded to the explosion at Puckaway Shores in Mecan Township on Saturday.

The home was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Officials say the structure blew outward with debris spreading throughout the area.

Princeton Fire Department, Marquette County EMS and Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the scene.

The explosion is under investigation the Princeton Fire and Rescue Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip