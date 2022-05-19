MKE Food Truck Fest returns to Summerfest grounds July 23

MILWAUKEE — MKE Food Truck Fests is returning to Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, July 23.

The event features food trucks with a wide variety of options, such as Filipino, Mexican, BBQ, and vegan items. There will also be dessert and appetizers including cheese curds, popsicles, ice cream, and more.

The festival will be divided into a lunch session and a dinner session. Each will offer a VIP or general admission ticket option.

Lunch Session:



$15 VIP: early entry from 11 a.m. – Noon, free beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

$5 General Admission: Noon and 1p.m. entry tickets will be sold

The Lunch Session will conclude at 3 p.m.

Dinner Session:



$15 VIP: early entry from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m., free beverage (alcoholic or non-alcoholic)

$5 General Admission: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. entry tickets will be sold

Dinner session will conclude at 8 p.m.

MKE Food Truck Fest will be held on the North end of Henry Maier Festival Park.

Children under the age of 10 can get in free. Tickets are now on sale. Click here for the list of food truck vendors and to purchase tickets.

Event organizers are seeking to add additional food trucks to the vendor lineup. Interested vendors can contact MkeFoodTruckFest@summerfest.com to apply.

