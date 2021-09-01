Watch
47-year-old Milwaukee man killed in East Locust shooting: Police

Posted at 5:43 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 18:48:06-04

MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot to death in the 500 block of East Locust Street Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Milwaukee police said it happened around 1:45 p.m. The man, suffering from life-threatening injuries, was brought to Froedtert Hospital, where he later passed away.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday and Milwaukee police are investigating.

