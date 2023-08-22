MKE Black Theatre's 'Mud Row' gaining attention in its third week

MKE Black Theatre Festival is in its third week.

The festival is packed with events designed to support Black creatives and theatre lovers.

The production of “Mud Row” has become one breakout star of the festival.

Steph Connects met with festival directors Kyndal Johnson, Vato Vergara, and spoken word artist and poet Jasmine Sims.

"MUD ROW and its uplifting message of family, love, and loss," say's Johnson.

Catch Jasmine Sims and her poetry cast member at North Avenue Market this Saturday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

