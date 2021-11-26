Watch
MKE Black launches fundraising campaign

Posted at 5:36 PM, Nov 26, 2021
MILWAUKEE — MKE Black is launching its end-of-the-year fundraiser for 2021 to raise donations and awareness for Black-owned businesses around Milwaukee.

MKE Black was launched in 2019 as a volunteer-run non-profit group dedicated to advancing Black culture and community in Milwaukee. There are a number of ways to contribute to the campaign, including donating online, buying beer at a fundraiser in December, and more.

“MKE Black makes it possible for black-owned businesses to accelerate their ability to connect to resources, and simultaneously empowers each of us day to day to make a conscious decision to support Black folks,” said Ayrton Bryan, MKE Black’s Director of Strategic Partnerships & Initiatives.

To donate online, head to the MKE Black website.

