MKE Black celebrates 2 years since launching app, database

MILWAUKEE — Non profit MKE Black is celebrating two years since launching their app and database that help promote Black business and culture in Milwaukee by throwing a celebration this Saturday.

The event from 6:00pm-7:30pm will feature poetry by Brit Nicole and musical performances by Milwaukee music artists Troy Tyler and Naima Adedapo of American Idol.

Their app celebrates and promotes Black business, events, culture, and advancement in the greater Milwaukee area. The group says since they launched their app two years ago, the database they use has grown to include over 700 businesses in the Greater Milwaukee area. MKE Black has also made several efforts to support local businesses such as providing grant funding and curating events.

“We’re extremely proud of the service to the community that we’ve been able to provide and the support that we’ve given to local Black-owned businesses,” said Executive Director Rick Banks. “We hope folks will join us as we celebrate that work and push ourselves even further!”

All are welcome to join. Those who purchase $50 VIP Tickets will receive a $20 DoorDash gift card and a mystery gift box delivered to their home to be opened during the event.

Click here to register for the event and learn more about MKE Black.

