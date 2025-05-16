Mixed opinions over temporary fence on perimeter of Boerner Botanical Gardens

HALES CORNERS, Wis. — A temporary fence installed on the perimeter of Boerner Botanical Gardens has drawn mixed opinions.

The Milwaukee County Parks website stated that the fence aims to protect the gardens from deer, potential mischief and ensure visitors pay the admission fee to contribute to the upkeep of the grounds.

"It's just beautiful all year long, and I like to come and walk and see the beautiful flowers," Lynn Lepak-McSorley told TMJ4.

Lepak-McSorley and her daughter Ashley are regular visitors to the gardens.

"I believe that everybody should contribute to this. It's such a beautiful garden. There aren't that many in the state," Lepak-McSorley said

"Once you get in, I would assume the fence is something you wouldn't even see, so it wouldn't make a difference, take away from the pretty flowers and everything," visitor Cindy Zignego stated. "If that helps maintain the grounds better, I'm all for it."

Not everyone feels the same.

A TMJ4 viewer reached out to us to express their strong opposition. As a lifelong resident of Milwaukee County, they believe the fence contradicts the founders' core intent of public integration and universal access. They don't believe a fence addresses the root cause of the decline at the gardens.

TMJ4 met others who were against the fence, but they declined to speak on camera.

The county's website noted that there is an effort to research fundraising for a permanent fence based on community input.

Milwaukee County Parks released this statement late Thursday afternoon:

"Milwaukee County Parks is excited to begin Phase One of a new project at Boerner Botanical Gardens that will help protect and enhance this beloved destination. As part of our long-term commitment to sustainability, beauty, and safety, we’re installing a temporary perimeter fence designed with care for both the Gardens and the community that cherishes them.

This new fence will help us reduce after-hours damage and vandalism, preserve the peaceful experience visitors expect, and support the health of our plant collections. Planning is also underway for a permanent fencing solution that balances aesthetics with function, including improved access points, walking paths, and site amenities.

As part of this project, we are also rerouting a portion of the Oak Leaf Trail which maintains access to the rest of Whitnall Park. Clear signage and updated maps will help guide visitors through the new route.

We appreciate the public’s support as we take this important step toward protecting one of Milwaukee County’s most treasured spaces."

The website for the project was updated Thursday afternoon with more information.

