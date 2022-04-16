Watch
Mitchell Park Domes loses original plant resident

Posted at 10:28 PM, Apr 15, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Its a sad day over at the Milwaukee Domes after it lost one of its original plant residents on Friday.

Milwaukee County Parks says Euphorbia was born in 1947 in Arizona. The cactus was transplanted to the Desert Dome in 1967.

Officials say over the last 55 years, it grew to reach 40 feet tall.

According to Fine Gardening, Euphorbia is one of the largest plant families in the plant kingdom, Euphorbiaceae, and are commonly referred to as the spurge family.

According to the Milwaukee Domes, the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory project began in 1955. In 2008, Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes had a grand re-opening.

