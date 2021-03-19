Menu

Mitchell International Airport reminds travelers to arrive early during spring break season

TMJ4 News
Posted at 8:29 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:29:47-04

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is reminding travelers flying from Milwaukee for spring break to arrive at the airport early, especially for morning flights as a high volume of passengers is expected.

Mitchell says passengers should arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their departure and at least two hours before if they are checking bags.

Travelers are required to wear a face mask throughout their entire journey and should social distance when possible.

TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced that air travel has been increasing rapidly. On Thursday, March 18, TSA screened almost 1.5 million people.

She says that was the eighth consecutive day TSA checkpoints have had a volume of over 1 million people.

