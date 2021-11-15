Mitchell Airport earns international airport marketing awards

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) recently received two first place international airport marketing awards.

The top honors are from the Airports Council International – North America (ACI-NA) 2021 Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards. Officials say the awards recognize airports across the country and Canada for their work and creativity across different categories.

MKE won first place for Customer Experience Program at a medium-sized airport. Officials say the first place was for its improved lost and found website, and for featuring Violet, a lost stuffed animal, to help promote it. MKE's Letters to Santa program was also noted.

MKE also won first place for Partnering with Carriers, which is awarded to the airport that best demonstrated how they cooperated with the airlines for the good of both entities and of the community.

“I’m proud of our hometown Airport for receiving international recognition for its commitment to improving the passenger experience this past year,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “It was a tough year for the aviation industry. To see MKE recognized for technological advances and community outreach is a testament to the Airport’s focus on partnership and inclusion.”

MKE was a finalist in six different award categories this year, and tied for the most out of any airport in the U.S. and Canada.

MKE competed with more than 300 submissions from airports across North America.

