Missouri restaurant cooks up controversy with 30+ year age restriction

In Today's Talker — A new, upscale restaurant in Florissant, Missouri is cooking up controversy on social media with its age restriction.

Women must be at least 30 years old and men need to be 35 to get into Bliss.

Guests must show their ID to the hostess before being seated after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sundays.

One of the owners says her restaurant is a place for older people to come and enjoy happy hour and not have to worry about the drama that the younger crowd can bring.

