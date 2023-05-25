Missing man found dead in a retention pond in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Wis. — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in a retention pond in Elkhorn.

Dexter A. Johnson was reported missing on Monday, May 22. Elkhorn police and fire departments responded to the 200 block of West O'Connor Drive around 11 a.m. Thursday for a report of a body in a retention pond.

The body recovered is believed to be Johnson, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene and foul play is not suspected.

The Walworth County Medical Examiner's Office will rule on the manner and cause of death.

