Missing Kenosha County 15-year-old found safe, 1 in custody

Anna Marie Estes was last seen on Nov. 4 in Wheatland
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 2:40 PM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 15:40:38-05

Fifteen-year-old Anna Marie Estes was found safe on Friday, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

There is one subject in custody that possibly is related to this case.

Anna went missing after she was last seen on Nov. 4, 2023, at 34500 Geneva Road in Wheatland.

This investigation will remain open and authorities will continue to investigate the cause of Anna's disappearance. Further information will be released by the sheriff's department.

Sheriff David W. Zoerner and the entire Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department thanked the community, law enforcement partners, and the media who helped in locating Anna.

