Missing graduate student in La Crosse found deceased, officials say

BROWNSVILLE, MN (NBC 26) — The body of a missing La Crosse graduate student from the Fox Valley was recovered in the Mississippi River in Minnesota, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Eliotte Heinz was last seen around 3:22 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, walking southbound on the 500 block of Front Street South in La Crosse.

Police say her body was recovered in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minnesota. Results of an autopsy are pending for an official cause of death.

“This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends, and all those who knew Eliotte," La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron "We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin, and nationally to locate Eliotte.”

Eliotte Heinz is originally from the Fox Cities and went to Hortonville High School, according to online social posts from friends and family.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error