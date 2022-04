WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — Life is ruff for one little pup after ending up in doggie jail Monday night.

The Whitefish Bay Police Department posted a video to Facebook of the missing dog. Police say the dog, which appears to be a Pomeranian, was found near Hampton and Santa Monica.

Police believe the dog has been outside for awhile.

If this is your missing dog, you can find him/her at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip