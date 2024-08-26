Missing boater's remains found on Green Island

LITTLE SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The mother of a missing boater confirms his remains were found on Green Island Saturday.

Tina Salnik says she received a call Saturday afternoon confirming the body of her son, Billy Salnik, had been discovered on Green Island.

"At least we got some closure," Tina said through tears on the phone. "Now we don't have to sit around and wait and wonder."

Watch: Man's remains found on Green Island in Marinette County:

Body of missing boater Billy Salnik found

The Marinette County Sheriff's Office writes in a news release that they received a call just after noon on Saturday from a boater who said they had possibly found a body near Green Island.

Sheriff Randy Miller writes that authorities found and recovered the body, which they later determined to be missing boater Billy Salnik. Miller says the incident remains under investigation.

The bodies of Salnik's children, Charolette and Joshua, were discovered in waters off of Door County in July after Billy's sailboat was found capsized.

"It's devastating," Tina said of Saturday's news. She says the family will now begin to plan a memorial for Billy.

